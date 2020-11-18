Less xenophobia, more conspiracy myths

Berlin (dpa) – According to a study from the University of Leipzig, xenophobia has decreased in Germany over the past two years. On the other hand, according to the researchers, the number of proponents of conspiracy myths, “who quite often betray thinly disguised anti-Semitism”, has increased.

According to the study, “radicalization and disinhibition” can also be observed among the far right. And scientists have made another alarming finding: while far-right attitudes have recently declined in the West, they have even increased slightly in the East.

“In the past, we called xenophobia an entry drug into right-wing extremism because hatred of migrants was shared by many people,” wrote Oliver Decker and Elmar Brähler, who presented the 10th study on Wednesday on authoritarianism from Leipzig to Berlin. It’s still correct – “however, the conspiracy myths are now added”.

In the opinion of scientists, the so-called hygiene protests against corona restrictions show “how widespread anti-democratic orientation is in society, even though people do not belong to any party or organization. far right”. The question asked by the demonstrators on the proportionality of state measures or on the accusation of instrumentalizing the pandemic is not problematic. On the contrary, it is dangerous that some of them believe that there were “various secret organizations at work which would direct the events behind the scenes.” The study goes on to say: “While some imagine a ‘world government’ preparing for a ‘population swap’, for others the ‘pharmaceutical lobby’ or, quite frankly, the ‘Jewish billionaires’ are responsible for the pandemic. “

A look into the past shows that the pandemic has influenced the trend for conspiracy myths. While the number of people in whom researchers recognized a ‘conspiracy mentality’ fell from just under 45% to just under 31% between 2012 and 2018, it rose again in 2020: to 38 , 4%.

The study also shows that East and West are increasingly distant politically: in the West, the number of people in whom researchers have found a “manifestly closed far-right worldview” has increased from 5 , 2% to 3% in the last two years. In the East, on the other hand, there was an increase from 8.5% to 9.5% over the same period. But even though nearly one in ten East Germans represents far-right views: it’s still well below the high of 15.8% that the long-term study authors measured in 2012 to the East.

According to the study, 16.5 percent of the population have recently expressed xenophobic attitudes. Two years earlier, the share was 23.4%. A decline can be observed here both in the west and in the ex-GDR area. In the East, however, this way of thinking occurs twice as often as in the territory of the former Federal Republic. While in the west almost 14 percent of people think of xenophobia, according to reports it is currently nearly 28 percent in the east.

For the study entitled “Authoritarian dynamics. Old resentments – new radicalism ”were surveyed across the country in May and June of this year, 2503 people aged 14 to 93. Scientists at the University of Leipzig have observed the development of authoritarian and far-right attitudes in Germany since 2002. In order to measure xenophobia, the researchers asked respondents to rate statements such as “Foreigners don’t come. here only to take advantage of our welfare state ”or“ When jobs are scarce, foreigners must be sent back to their countries of origin ”.