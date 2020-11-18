HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET 2020-2026 IS PROSPERING WITH HEALTHY CAGR || LEADING PLAYERS – OPTUM, INC., ORACLE, SAS INSTITUTE INC., SCIOINSPIRE, CORP., VERSCEND TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD, CITIUSTECH INC

Healthcare Analytics Market report involves historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global, local & regional level. This market document has been formed by taking into thought numerous aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be enlisted as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, & in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. Market definition included in this Healthcare Analytics Market research report provides the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-healthcare-analytics-market&rp

Healthcare analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

Analytics can be used in multiple ways in today’s healthcare setting, like:

Operations management

Clinical variability (cost/quality/outcomes) assessment

Patient segmentation

Risk management

Population health

Patient monitoring

Global Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this Healthcare Analytics Market are IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC and others

Get Full TOC, Tables and Figures of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-healthcare-analytics-market&rp

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Component, Delivery Model, Application and End User

On the basis of type, the Healthcare Analytics Markett is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics.Prescriptive analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018 , McKesson launched Health Mart Atlas, which is the largest network of high-performing community pharmacies dedicated to delivering high quality care with a personal touch

On the basis of component, the Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is sub-segmented into support services and business analytics services.Software segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, McKesson acquired RxCrossroads . With this acquisition McKesson has become a partner with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the patients.

On the basis of delivery model, the Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into on-demand and on-premise.On-demand segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, EPSi, Allscripts flagship budgeting, long-range planning, cost accounting and financial decision support platform, announced a partnership with MPA Healthcare Solutions.

On the basis of application, the Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and population health analytics. The clinical analytics segment is sub-segmented into quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/ effectiveness and precision health. The financial analytics segment is sub-segmented into claims processing, revenue cycle management (RCM), payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) and risk adjustment and risk assessment. The operational and administrative analytics segment is sub-segmented into supply chain analytics, workforce analytics, enterprise performance, supply chain analytics, market intelligence, research analytics and strategic analytics. The population health analytics segment is sub-segmented into population risk management, population care management, patient engagement, clinical outcome management and activity-based costing.Population health analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, OptumServe, the federal government health services business of Optum, was recently selected to continue to provide health services to participants in two federal health programs, building on years of successful service to first responders and the U.S. Armed Forces. .

On the basis of end user, the Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS. The healthcare payers segment is sub-segmented into government agencies, private insurance companies and employers and private exchanges. The healthcare providers segment is sub-segmented into post-acute care organizations, hospitals, physician practices, and IDNS and ambulatory settings.Healthcare Payers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Cerner began an EHR implementation at the five hospitals and 50 primary and specialty care clinics part of University of Missouri (MU) Health Care in Columbia.



Product Launch:

In 2018, Medtronic plc and its strategic technology partner, IBM Watson Health, announced commercial availability of the Sugar.IQ smart diabetes assistant, a first-of-its-kind intelligent app designed to simplify and improve daily diabetes management

In 2018, SAS for Containers was launched. This will help IBM Watson Health to expand their product portfolio and become a strong market player.

In 2018, ExpressCoverage has been launched by McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds (divisions of McKesson Corporation). This is an integrated eServices platform designed to improve the patient care journey. ExpressCoverage is a new and powerful patient provision platform that will help consumers to connect patients, providers, payers and the life science industry to facilitate patient access and adherence for improved outcomes.

Research Methodology: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-healthcare-analytics-market&rp

About Data Bridge Market Research :

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us :

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com