Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market 2020-2026 Deep Analysis || Leading Players – NEOGEN CORPORATION, Marshfield Clinic., ProtaTek International, Inc, Phoenix Lab, Virbac, Greencross Limited

Market Analysis: Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.05 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing concern towards animal health is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the veterinary reference laboratory market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Sanofi, Idexx Laboratories, Mars, Incorporated, GD, Zoetis, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Marshfield Clinic., ProtaTek International, Inc, Phoenix Lab, Virbac, Greencross Limited, Gribbles Veterinary., Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab (WADDL).

Market Definition: Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

Veterinary reference laboratory are specially designed to detect the diseases in animals. These days, there is an increase in the adoption of animals, so these specialized centers are used to detect diseases in the animals. To identify the disease quickly these centers have reference database. These centers are used to maintain the health of the animals and provide them treatment as per the requirement.

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Drivers :

Increasing zoonotic diseases is driving the market

Increasing spending on the animal healthcare is also driving the growth of this market

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Restraints :

Lack of standardization is restraining the market growth

Increasing prices of the pet care is restraining market

Segmentation: Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market : By Technology

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market : By Applications

Clinical Pathology

Bacteriology

Parasitology

Virology

Productivity Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Toxicology

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market : By Type of Animal

Companion Animals

Food-Producing Animals

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market : By End User

o Veterinary Hospitals

o Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market :

In February 2018, Zoetis Inc. announced the launch of their Carysta HVC which is specially designed to provide in-house reference-lab quality testing. This will provide the veterinary patients to achieve high quality test. This system is based on liquid reagent technology and will have 37 routine parameters.

In December 2016, GD Animal Health announced the launch of their ELISA test that will be used to detect Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea Virus. The PED virus is easily spread via pigs, manure, pig transport, people and pests. To detect the virus, pig farms have to submit blood and serum to the GD for testing.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global veterinary reference laboratory market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

