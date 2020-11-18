Apple cuts App Store fees to 15% for small developers

A few months ago, the 30% tax that Apple charges on every App Store transaction was one of the reasons for the start of the fight between the Cupertino giant and Epic Games. The trigger for a series of lawsuits was the removal of the Fortnite game from the App Store after the developer added an in-game payment mechanism to bypass the tariff imposed by the smartphone maker.

Now, Apple has just informed the “App Store Small Business program”, or “Program for small businesses in the App Store”, which aims to reduce by half the share that belongs to Apple in each transaction in the App Store. The rate will be reduced from 30% to 15%.

The App Store Small Business program is, as the name suggests, aimed at small developers, who earn up to $ 1 million on the Apple platform. From January 1, 2021, the program will allow this group of app developers to make more profit from their products with sales on the App Store.

The new advantage, made available by the company of Tim Cook, will be valid both for the purchase of applications on the App Store and for the “in-app” items, that is to say the content. sold in apps, but using the Apple platform to do the transactions.

Apple explains that by exceeding the limit of $ 1 million set for the program, the developer will be charged for the full taxation of the App Store, or 30%. In another scenario, if the developer’s profit falls below $ 1 million after starting the program, the fee will be reduced to 15% from the following year.

Likewise, app developers who stay above the $ 1 million limit will continue to pay the current fees charged for each App Store transaction.