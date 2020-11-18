Web Application Firewall Market Worldwide Opportunities And Key Driving Forces – Citrix Systems, Inc. , Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity , Ergon Informatik AG, Fortinet, Inc.

The Global Web Application Firewall Market is expected to reach USD 9.04 billion by 2025 from USD 2.39 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% forecast to 2025. The Web Application Firewall report has estimations of CAGR values which are very important for businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period. Moreover, this research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of the manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. All this data and statistics covered in Web Application Firewall report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better mapping business strategies.

Web Application Firewall (WAF) is software and hardware based solution which is used for monitor and control traffic network on web related applications. In OSI (open system interconnection) model, the web is need to be protected in application layer because in this layer maximum attacks is expected to be happen because its consist of cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI and XSS, SQL injection. It’s essential in blocking and shortening the vulnerabilities in window exposure. In addition its used for IoT (Internet of things) applications due to most viruses like ransomware, botnets, and zero-day attacks for technologies proliferation and cyber security solutions.

Key Market Features in Global (United States, European Union and China) Web Application Firewall Market:

The report highlights Web Application Firewall market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

List of Best Players profiled in Web Application Firewall Market Report;

Imperva , Akamai Technologies , Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. , Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity , Ergon Informatik AG, Fortinet, Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., Radware, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Positive Technologies, Oracle, NSFOCUS, Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Sucuri Inc., Indusface., Amazon Web Services, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Cimcor, Inc., Delta Risk, Idealstor, Intersec Worldwide, and many more

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Solution (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based), Service (Professional And Managed), Organization Size (SMES And Large Enterprises), End User Industry (Aerospace And Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities)

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Web Application Firewall market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Web Application Firewall industry

