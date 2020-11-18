European Commission for the massive use of rapid corona tests

Brussels (dpa) – According to the European Commission, rapid antigenic tests can make a significant contribution to containing the corona pandemic. Testing is a crucial tool in the fight against the virus, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told Brussels.

Therefore, the Brussels authority presented non-binding recommendations on Wednesday for the use of antigenic tests. Chancellor Angela Merkel and other EU heads of state and government will discuss a common line in the Corona crisis again this Thursday in a video link.

Antigen tests are less sensitive to the coronavirus than so-called PCR tests, but provide a result more quickly – usually after 15 to 30 minutes.

According to the European Commission, they should be used in situations where the rapid detection of infected people helps to cope with an epidemic or regular surveillance of high-risk groups is necessary – for example by medical staff or nurses of the retirement homes. In order to control the spread of the virus, detect infections and limit quarantine measures, EU states should therefore use rapid antigen tests in addition to PCR tests, he said.

As a result, the tests could also allow cross-border traffic, among other things. To do this, EU states should mutually recognize the tests that should be carried out by authorized testing facilities.

In Slovakia, antigen tests have recently been used on a large scale. In the central European country, the majority of those over ten have been tested. The current restrictions were then relaxed a bit. The South Tyrolean provincial government wants to do the same next weekend – so about two-thirds of the population, or around 350,000 people, are expected to do a voluntary antigen test. So the corona numbers must be in a hurry.

The region of the Spanish capital around Madrid could do the same. All 6.6 million residents could be tested for the corona virus by Christmas. Conservative regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso on Tuesday asked the European Commission for antigen testing to be approved in EU pharmacies. Spain’s central government refuses to give the green light to this.

However, Regional Health Minister Enrique Ruiz Escudero of the Conservative People’s Party stressed that the proposal for mass testing came from the coalition’s smallest partner, the Liberal Ciudadanos Party, as “La Vanguardia” newspaper reported on Wednesday. . It is hardly possible to test the entire population in five weeks. The Europa Press agency cited the minister as trying to test as many people as possible.

German nursing homes and hospitals must be better protected through the use of rapid tests, according to the Health Ministry. The tests were “particularly suitable for visitors, employees, residents and patients” and aimed to prevent “elderly and sick fellow citizens from contracting the coronavirus”.

In order to create new testing capacities, the European Commission is supporting the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement with € 35.5 million. This should allow for the training of staff and the necessary acquisition of equipment, he said.