Santa Claus Post Office 2020: Online Campaign Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Participation will be done exclusively through the Santa Claus Post Office Blog, where children can participate provided they fall into at least one of the categories:

Children up to 10 years old; Children in a situation of social vulnerability; Public elementary school students (up to grade 5); or Nurseries, shelters and protected socio-educational centers.

This way you just have to write the letter by hand and take a photo or scan it and send it to Santa’s blog at the article below, where you can read more about the conditions of participation:

To adopt a letter and make one of the children’s Christmas dreams come true, all you have to do is access the Post’s Santa Claus Blog at the link above and hit the “Adopt now” button. On the page, just indicate your location and the letters will be available for you to choose who you want to donate to as well as where the package will be delivered.

The campaign will start today (November 18) at 3 p.m., after that time simply go to the website to register and participate. Sponsors will receive an email confirming adoption of the letter.

The delivery of the gifts will be done in person using a mask and all the necessary care. The campaign launch will take place today at 3 p.m. on the official post office on YouTube with the participation of Santa, be sure to check it out.