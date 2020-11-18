Källenius, boss of Daimler: “We are not leaving Formula 1”

Stuttgart (dpa) – Daimler boss Ola Källenius (51) has once again dismissed rumors of Mercedes leaving Formula 1 early.

“We are not leaving Formula 1. Just because Bayern Munich have won a number of league titles does not stop there,” said the Swede at the digital conference “Auto, Motor und Sport” in Stuttgart.

Mercedes could only celebrate Lewis Hamilton’s seventh drivers’ championship on Sunday at the Turkish Grand Prix. In the team standings, the German car manufacturer has even succeeded seven times in a row. Formula 1 is technologically important for Mercedes, according to the Daimler boss. “In Formula 1 we can test hybrid technology and new fuels,” said Källenius. “We’ll stay with that.”