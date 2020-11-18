DLSS, Nvidia announces performance upgrade for 4 new games

Nvidia announces that 4 new games now support DLSS technology. This technology is designed to increase performance without compromising the quality of the rendering.

The new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an engine that is compatible with several advances, such as: B. Ray tracing DXR; DLSS, Reflex, Ansel and other highlights. According to Nvidia, enabling DLSS can increase the number of frames per second in 4K with its GeForce RTX graphics cards by up to 85%. In parallel, DLSS is used or not used by other games such as War Thunder, Enlisted and Ready. Performance increases of 30%, 55% and 120% in 4K are announced.

In general, this technology, which is connected to the tensor cores of GeForce RTXs, is supported by more than 25 games.

Fortnite, Deathrun RTX card is coming

Finally, today’s release of a new personalized card for Fortnite, the “RTX Deathrun”. It can be accessed in Fortnite Creative mode using the card code 2623-0157-9251. About him Nvidia precisely

“During this ‘deathrun’, players will experience various ray tracing functions. The first environment, “Shattered Reality”, is animated by ray tracing reflections. In Mystic Cave, the lighting effects are more realistic than ever thanks to the shadows in RT. Thanks to global RT lighting, the area of ​​the military base is highlighted with interactive real-time indirect lighting that adds more detail. While exploring these environments, players will try to avoid obstacles and try to end the “fatal blow” as quickly as possible! “”