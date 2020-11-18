Caviar produces deluxe edition of Trump and Biden’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

The new mobile phones in the iPhone 12 range were officially announced just over a month ago, and Apple smartphones have just won a new luxury edition produced by Russian company Caviar.

Caviar is known to create luxurious editions of Apple and Samsung products, and we’ve seen, for example, its iPhone 12 Pro Warrior edition, inspired by legendary warriors, and the diamond and diamond deluxe edition of the Apple Watch 6. , with amounts of approximately US $ 45,080 – approximately 242 thousand reais in direct conversion.

Now the company has just announced another special edition for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the new luxury items will arrive with images of Donald Trump and Joe Biden printed on the back, with the flag of the states. – United in the background, made of gold material.

The back of both Apple models will feature photos of the current and next president of the North American country in hourglass-shaped bas relief, with small golden spheres that flow from photo to photo and represent the “passage of ages” between one government and another.

The luxurious edition, which is called “Sands of Time” (or “Areias do Tempo,” in free translation), has its hourglass framed in 18k gold, the same material used for the images of Trump and Biden, which are, again, protected by a layer of glass. The rest of the back of the device – which represents the flag of the United States vertically – is durable titanium with black and gold stripes

Also in reference to the presidents who have previously ruled the country, only 46 units of the luxury editions of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be made – the same number of presidents the country already had, with Joe Biden. included in the count.

The “simpler” smartphone will cost as much as US $ 14,900 (around R $ 78,999 in direct conversion) and the larger model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be priced for US $ 18,360 (R $ 97,344 )

(updated November 16, 2020, 3:20 p.m.)