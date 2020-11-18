UK Payments Landscape Market Report- Growth, Current Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis by 2026

UK Payments Landscape Market report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the UK cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

UK Payments Landscape Market report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

UK Payments Landscape Market report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the UK cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the UK cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the UK cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– To enhance competition and innovation in the payment and banking spectrum, the open banking service was rolled out by the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) in January 2018. The service allows banks customers to give other companies permission to securely access their accounts. Customers can also access a range of services from different types of companies regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or any other European regulator. The service covers personal and business current accounts, credit cards, and online e-money accounts. OBIE is an entity created by the UKs nine largest personal and small business current account providers: Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Santander, Danske Bank, HSBC, RBS, Bank of Ireland, Nationwide, and AIB Group. Currently, 25 banks and building societies offer open banking.

– Contactless payments are increasingly being implemented within the countrys transport system. Most recently, in December 2018 Stagecoach – Britains biggest bus operator – announced it would accept contactless payments on all of its vehicles. The Stagecoach scheme is the single largest contactless merchant in Europe after Transport for London (TfL). Millions of Stagecoach passengers now have access to contactless bus travel after the company completed the rollout of the technology, which covers 7,400 vehicles operating in England, Scotland, and Wales. Passengers can now pay for their travel with a contactless credit or debit card, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

– To further enhance the use of payment cards, in July 2017 the UK government announced the removal of surcharges on card payments effective from January 13, 2018. Surcharges were commonly levied by merchants in the UK to compensate for merchant service fees. Generally, a surcharge of 2-3% was added to transactions made using payment cards. The removal of surcharges has encouraged consumers to shop more with payment cards, thus driving the volume and value of payment cards.

