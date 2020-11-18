Sci-Tech

MSI MPG A850GF power supply, the complete test

rej November 18, 2020

MSI MPG A850GF power supply

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Alimentations 18/11/2020

MSI recently announced its first ATX power supplies, the MPG GF series. We find various powers and an 80Plus Gold certification.

Each block is equipped with a 100% modular cable management. The design is sober and the format allows it to address most boxes. A 140 mm fan is responsible for cooling. We do not have RGB and a 10-year guarantee is given on the robustness of the mechanics.

On paper, the assets are there to meet the needs of a gaming PC. We offer you the MPG A850GF showcase test. Does it provide strength in silence? Are the tensions stable?

MPG A850VG review test 2020-11-18

rej

Related Articles

Allyl Methacrylate Market
November 9, 2020
7

Allyl Methacrylate Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2026

October 28, 2020
14

COVID-19 Impact : New Trends Updates for Dump Truck Market by 2025 | Profiling Global Players- JAC, Sinotruk, Volkswagen, Caterpillar etc

October 6, 2020
7

Quantum Cryptography Market – Witness An Unsold Story 2026 Id Quantique, Quintessencelabs, Nucrypt

November 9, 2020
27

Organic Milk Powder Market Forecast to 2027 – Aurora Foods Dairy Corp, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition, Ingredia SA, NowFood, Organic West Milk

Close