Google Camera 8.1 wins more space for Pixel Line devices

Present exclusively in official form on devices in the Pixel range, the Google Camera recently confirmed the availability of version 8.1 for more devices in the range, giving its users the opportunity to benefit from the latest implementations of Google.

Although the version is already known, some new features are still observed by users and one of the more recent implementations mentioned on the internet is due to the availability of an option called “Storage Saver” (or “

Storage Economy ”in free translation).

As can be seen in the printout below, the option includes as description the observation that “to optimize the storage space, the” Storage Saver “will modify the parameters which use a lot of storage space”, which can “reduce the quality of images and videos”.

Also according to the publications, this option at least for now seems to be available only for the latest devices in the range, including the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 4 XL (which suggests that the Pixel 4 must also have received the news, considering that the parameters are identical to those of the larger device).

As of yet, there is no information on the arrival on other older devices in the line (like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3), which could happen at some point in the future, in according to the interest of Google.

However, it is possible for these users to try to install the new version through the Play Store or even download the official apk through APKMirror which obviously does not mean guarantee that it will work. For other users, it remains to await a possible porting of the community so that the use in devices from other manufacturers is viable.