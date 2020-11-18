UAE Payments Landscape Market Report- Top Company Profile Analysis | Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank

The research reports on UAE Payments Landscape Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. UAE Payments Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UAE Payments Landscape Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Emirates NBD

Dubai Islamic Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank

ADIB

Emirates Islamic

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

RAKBANK

Mashreq Bank

HSBC

Commercial Bank of Dubai

Standard Chartered

and more..

UAE Payments Landscape Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Emirati cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

UAE Payments Landscape Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

UAE Payments Landscape Market Report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Emirati cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Emirati cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Emirati cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– To strengthen consumer confidence in card-based payments, the Central Bank of the UAE issued a notice prohibiting the double-swiping of payment cards at point of sale (POS) terminals. The move is intended to prevent unauthorized storage of card holders information. Once the card is swiped for the first time at the POS its details are briefly stored within the POS terminals memory before being transmitted to the payment processor. The second swipe might provide the opportunity for malware installed on the terminal to copy the card data. According to the central bank, almost all merchants in the country have complied with the new regulation.

– To boost the e-commerce market, in October 2017 the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority and wasl Asset Management Group announced the launch of e-commerce free zone Dubai CommerCity, the first free zone dedicated to e-commerce in the Middle East and North Africa. The free zone is designed to provide government, administrative, customs, and logistics services to e-commerce companies. It allows local and international manufacturers to store their goods in warehouses to be shipped to the local market. Free zones offer various incentives to e-commerce traders, such as no taxes on personal income or capital gains, no corporate taxes, no duties on the import or export of goods, provision of 100% foreign ownership, and 100% repatriation of capital and profits. The rise in e-commerce activities will drive electronic payments in the country.

– In April 2018 the government introduced Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021. The strategy aims to use blockchain technology for 50% of government transactions in order to reduce costs and free up resources over the next three years. The adoption of blockchain technology is expected to generate AED11bn ($3bn) in savings associated with transaction and document processing.

Table of Contents in this Report-

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

E-commerce Payments

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix