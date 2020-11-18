Business
Global North & Latin America Water Pumps Market 2020-2026 | Unveil Growth Opportunities & trend
Global North & Latin America Water Pumps Market Size, Status, And Forecast 2020-2026
North & Latin America Water Pumps Market, by Product Type (Centrifugal Pump and Positive Displacement Pump), by Application (Centrifugal Pump Application (Domestic, Water Treatment (Industrial, commercial), Agriculture & Irrigation, Mining, Wastewater Treatment (E.T.P., S.T.P.), Oil & Gas, and Other Industrial) and Positive Displacement Pump Application (Chemical, Water & Wastewater, Power, Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, and Others)), by Capacity (Small, Medium, and High) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027
Companies considered and profiled in this market study: KSB AG, Ruhrpumpen Group, Flowserve Corporation, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Sulzer AG, Xylem Inc., Ebara Corporation, Wilo SE, GRUNDFOS, and The Weir Group PLC.
The Report covers the following Regions:
- North America Country (United States, Canada)
- South America
- Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
- Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
- Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Table of Contents:
- Global North & Latin America Water Pumps Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global North & Latin America Water Pumps Market Forecast
