Sony Xperia 10 III has a processor revealed and is expected to launch with a 5G connection

After launching high-end smartphones with a 5G connection, Sony is finally preparing to offer intermediate solutions enabled for the new network. The first indication of this change in strategy came to light recently with the cancellation of the Xperia 10 II Plus.

Now, a new leak has confirmed that the Japanese giant is in the process of completing the development of the new Xperia 10 III. This smartphone has to come out of the box with a Snapdragon 690 processor to provide the new 5G connection.

Shortly after, the numbering of the processor was discovered in a code from the manufacturer itself. So, it is only a matter of time before the other specs are released in the leak channels.

In addition to presenting an intermediary with 5G, market sources indicate that Sony is also developing other smartphones. One of them has Snapdragon 875 and everything suggests that we are talking about the Xperia 1 III.

The second model is expected to hit the market with the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, i.e. it will likely be called the Xperia L5. For now, Sony does not confirm the veracity of the leaks.

Regardless, the new Xperia 10 III is expected to hit the market in mid-February 2021. The midsize smartphone is expected to bring up to four rear cameras and a good battery capacity to support the extra power consumption of the 5G network.

