📰 Failure of the 17th start of VEGA

After the failure of the 17th launch of Vega on the night of November 16-17, 2020 and the loss of the Taranis satellite, developed by CNES in collaboration with CEA and CNRS, Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of CNES spoke to everyone who worked on this mission.

Scientists, engineers and industrialists, the entire French space community has been affected by the loss of this satellite (satellite can refer to it :).

CNES immediately started a reflection on the follow-up that could be given (in information technology (IT), data is a basic description of a thing, a business transaction, an ‘event, etc.) in Taranis. Last night’s failure is not an end in itself; it will not slow that need to better understand the little-known phenomena the satellite was supposed to study.

CNES also has a special thought for the teams at SEOSAT-Ingenio, another Vega passenger satellite (Vega is a carrier of the European Space Agency (ESA) made in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the center) National Space Studies ( CNES), which may be in low orbit …), at ESA and at CDTI (Spanish Center for the Development of Industrial Technologies).

Satellite tarami – Photo CNES

