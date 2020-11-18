📰 The circulation of dissolved organic carbon from water catchment areas into the oceans

Average fluxes of dissolved organic carbon exported from major watersheds to the oceans over the past two decades.The planet’s major watersheds form a key system for carbon transfer (carbon is a symbolic chemical element of the crystal log family C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107 .) Organic (Organic chemistry is a branch of chemistry that relates to the description and study of a large class of carbon-based molecules: organic compounds.) Towards the oceans (Oceans stylized Ωceans is a French documentary film directed by Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud, which began filming in 2004 and was produced in 2009) because they regulate activity (The term activity can denote a profession) estuarine, coastal and ocean ecosystems. First time a study published in Global and Planetary Change proposed by researchers from the Laboratory of Functional Ecology (In mathematics, the term functional refers to certain functions. First, the term refers to the functions that others perform. .) and the environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the natural and man-made elements in which human life takes place. In current ecological problems, the term environment tends to take on one. ..) (CNRS / Univ. Toulouse Paul Sabatier / Toulouse INP) valued the rivers (the word river (from the Latin fluxus, river) generally denotes a series of elements (information / data, energy, matter, …) developed in common sense. More precisely, the Term …) used from dissolved organic carbon exported by the great rivers of the planet (A planet is a celestial body, de r orbits around the sun or another star in the universe and pos seduces sufficient mass for …) towards the oceans in time step (time is a concept that was developed by humans to capture the change in the world.) daily, which makes it possible to record the flows as precisely as possible complex water catchment areas under anthropogenic influence or with rapid flooding.

Dissolved organic carbon (DOC) is one of two forms of organic carbon, along with particulate organic carbon (COP). DOC flux inputs into the oceans on a planetary scale determine dynamics (The word dynamics is often used to denote or qualify what is relative to motion. It can be used as 🙂 carbon from estuaries and oceanic food webs. In fact, microbial communities consume DOC and the global oceanic DOC inventory is one of the largest reactive carbon sinks in the world.

Because various short-term processes affect the entire DOC (all-inclusive, since everything that exists is often interpreted as a world or universe). Previous estimates of DOC exports from rivers have been made throughout the hydrological cycle, based on inter-annual exports, the actual flows may not be reflected, particularly in catchment areas with variable and rapid hydrological dynamics. Taking into account the DOC concentrations and the rivers associated with the daily time step in the models should improve the estimates of the global flows towards the oceans. A team of scientists from the Laboratory for Functional Ecology and Environment (CNRS / Univ. Toulouse Paul Sabatier / Toulouse INP) examined this and published it in the journal Global and Planetary Change.

The generic model was developed on the basis of a large number (The concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical number”.) Of data (In information technology (IT), data is a basic, often encoded description of a thing, a Business transaction, event, etc.) which has been collected from many previous studies and global databases on over 340 water basins including including the world’s largest rivers (the word world can denote 🙂 and an export of more than 70% of the world’s flows represent what is representative of the exoric watershed of the planet. This model was then calibrated and validated for each watershed (a watershed or a hydrographic basin is a part of the area bounded by ridge lines, the water of which feeds a common outlet: watercourse or lake. The line separates two watersheds …). Then use simple relationships between the model parameters and the environmental variables that are likely to control the DOC fluxes (organic carbon stocks in the soils, annual precipitation, temperature (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with) a thermometer and investigated in thermometry. In life …) mean (the mean is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of quantities: it expresses the size that each member of the set s’ would have. They …) air) and daily currents over more than 340 exoric water catchment areas, global DOC exports to the oceans have been estimated in daily time increments over the past two decades.

An export of 130 TgC.Year-1 DOC could be estimated with a larger contribution from tropical rivers (49.5%) and climate-related rivers (The climate corresponds to the statistical distribution of atmospheric conditions in a region for a given period of time. Es. ..) continental (33.3%). The contribution of the daily time step makes it possible to refine the quantification of catchment areas with high hydrological variability, especially in the case of rapid floods such as the Rhône (The Rhône is a European river with a length of 812 kilometers, from which it originates, on the Rhône glacier, in Gletsch, Switzerland, at the eastern end of the canton of Valais, in …), the Murray or the Yenisei (the Yenisei (in Russian: Енисей) is a river in Siberia in Asia that arises from the confluence of …) results (see figure).

Average fluxes of dissolved organic carbon exported to the oceans from major water catchment areas over the past two decades:

a) flow in daily time step (TgC.j-1) according to climate type;

b) Average annual rivers per watershed (In geomorphology, a slope is an inclined topographical surface that is located between high points (peaks, ridges, plateau edges, …) (TgC.an-1)



Given the uncertainties in the relationships between parameters and environmental variables, the export of DOC to the oceans would be around 160 TgC.year-1, which would be in the lower range of the estimates made in previous studies (160-450 TgC) year 1 ). Thanks to this daily time step approach, the model can depict rapid floods, an advantage most previous studies lacked. In a context (the context of an event includes the circumstances and conditions that surround it; the context of a word, phrase or text includes the words that surround it. The concept of …) of climate change, the biogeochemical cycles and especially the aquatic ecosystems, but also the hydrological dynamics strongly influenced, these results should make it possible to subsequently assess the effects of changes in organic carbon stocks, precipitation and temperatures of the air (air is the mixture of gases that make up the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless. Due to the air pressure decreasing with altitude, it is …) exported to the oceans on the currents of DOC and thus to understand the short and long-term effects on the most important biogeochemical cycles of the oceans.

References:

C. Fabre, S. Sauvage, JL Probst, JM Sánchez-Pérez,

Daily river DOC flows on a global scale flow from country to ocean using a generic model, Global and Planetary Change,

doi: 10.1016 / j.gloplacha.2020.103294.

Contacts:

– Clément Fabre – Laboratory for Functional Ecology and Environment (ECOLAB – CNRS / Univ Toulouse Paul Sabatier / INP Toulouse) – clement.fabre at ensat.fr

– José Miguel Sanchez Pérez – Laboratory for Functional Ecology and Environment (CNRS / Univ Toulouse Paul Sabatier / INP Toulouse) – jose.sanchez at univ-tlse3.fr

– Catherine Donati – communication correspondent (communication concerns both humans (inner-psychological, interpersonal, group communication …) as well as animals (intra- or cross-species communication) or machines (telecommunication, news …). – Laboratory for functional ecology and environment ( CNRS / Univ Toulouse Paul Sabatier / INP Toulouse) – catherine.donati at univ-tlse3.fr

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!