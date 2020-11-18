Promotion in China of iPhone 12 as free gift for those who buy Huawei Mate 40 Pro

The promotion follows the “manager has gone mad” format and is widely disseminated on Chinese social networks. The price of the Mate 40 Pro is “only” 6,499 yuan, or about R $ 5,289 in direct conversion and without taking into account any Brazilian tax.

The consumer should take home the most basic variant of the Mate 40 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 offered in the promotion is the model with 64 GB of memory.

For now, the retailer has not specified how many iPhone 12s will be distributed. Even so, the company points out that coupons are limited, which should run out in seconds.

The high demand for Mate 40 handsets has a simple reason: the trade war has sparked a sense of patriotism among the Chinese people. Therefore, many consumers are looking to buy smartphones from Huawei to show that the country is united.

As a result, the company continues to dominate the local smartphone market and managed to surpass Samsung in the global rankings in the second quarter of this year. Currently, Huawei is starting to breathe easier with the relaxation of US sanctions.

However, the manufacturer itself admits that its factories do not have enough capacity to meet China’s domestic demand in such a short time. In addition, the company does not have a comfortable stock of Kirin 9000 processors.