Löw in distress: six goals fuel return debate

Sevilla (dpa) – It will be lonely for Joachim Löw. After the historic 0: 6 debacle in Spain, the humiliated national coach and his overwhelmed national players began their journey home before dawn.

The special flight to Düsseldorf with a stopover in Munich had yet to leave Seville, when Löw was bombarded with piercing questions and clear demands – including those of resignation. At home, the DFB head coach, who is always looking for answers, can now expect difficult days.

And the European Football Championship? Can you really continue without Thomas Müller, Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels? The dark cloud over the national team, which DFB manager Oliver Bierhoff saw ahead of the biggest defeat in 89 years, has turned into a low hurricane due to the disastrous appearance in Andalusia. But Löw did not speak of separation or separation. The 60-year-old takes the serious issues with him on a four-month winter break.

“We have to work on this in the technical staff over the next few days. Now what are the right conclusions that we need to draw? What’s the right way? We thought we were a bit further after the last games and this year which was tough overall, ”said Löw. Its crisis management is already becoming routine. As after the 2018 World Cup, Löw will retire as a distinguished footballer. Football Germany needs a lot of patience with him as a national coach.

Löw is also unlikely to include the ongoing theme of a return of the trio of world champions Müller (31), Hummels (31), Boateng (32) which he eliminated in his first analysis catalog. His posture had not changed even after the six Spanish knocks to the neck. He wanted to comment on the hotly debated issue “at the right time”. The 60-year-old has made it clear that it still hasn’t come for him despite numerous requests from former national players like Lothar Matthäus, Jürgen Klinsmann, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Didi Hamann.

“At the moment, confidence has not been completely shaken. This young team also has the ability to develop so that we have a high-performance and competitive team. I am absolutely convinced of it, ”was Löws after the footballing oath of revelation of an astonishing loyalty to the umbrella elf.

Löw knows he can’t moderate a return of slain alpha animals to the team. Who should he take out of his starting XI? Niklas Süle? Leon Goretzka? Leroy Sané? The generational conflict already ruined the mood in Russia two years ago. And the elders wouldn’t come back for a seat in the bank. Record keeper Manuel Neuer barred the debate. “Now is not a good time to talk about players who are not here after such a loss.” Communicating and performing reasonably would just be a return from another national coach.

The wounds from the 2018 World Cup trauma, which have not yet healed, have been torn apart again. Instead of celebrating the group victory in the League of Nations as a symbol of the return to the highest level of competitiveness, Löw stands before the ruins of his critically accompanied development work after the sinking in Andalusia. Ruthlessly destroyed by old rival Spain. And that only seven months before the start of the European Championship. And the first opponent on June 15, 2021 is the world champion France.

The search for hope is difficult. Joshua Kimmich is the name that is used everywhere. The ambitious Bayern driver is expected to bring the team back to life after his injury. But is a Kimmich sufficient for this task? The call for consolidation through experience is strong. Schweinsteiger said: “I know that players like Jérôme Boateng and Thomas Müller have won the treble with FC Bayern Munich. It’s the best team in Europe. They play in the first team, they have quality. They are German players. Why not for the national team? Asked the Rio World Cup hero a rhetorical question in the ARD studio.

But would the 30-plus trio in Seville have helped? Even the new player, who was left alone in his record-breaking game, and Toni Kroos, who was invisible in the crucial moments, were still active former world champions and couldn’t avoid disaster. Müller, Hummels and Boateng are surrounded by martyr romanticism. At the 2018 World Cup, however, they were also one of the disappointments. Two years ago they were jointly responsible for the 3-0 defeat in Holland for Löw’s biggest loss until Tuesday night.

The long break ahead can be an advantage for Löw. The Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Corona Turmoil will quickly return to the center of attention. Löw can retire as a football factotum. He doesn’t even need to appear in the digital draw for the World Cup qualifying groups on December 7 in Zurich.

In Seville, Bierhoff quickly supported him verbally. “Confidence is there, and this game does not change anything,” assured the director of the DFB. As Löw’s supervisor, he had built a distance with his mate even before the game with interview statements.

In the DFB’s management circle, one might wonder whether the Löw-Bierhoff symbiosis has the necessary reform power after 16 years with the association. Especially when the critical alliance between the boulevard and the former international is not silent. Bierhoff could dismiss Löw from his post, but a word of power from DFB chairman Fritz Keller should point the way. Ralf Rangnick could quickly be acted as an available and competent candidate in an emergency. “If I have to worry about my job, you have to ask others,” said Loew, a bit of a challenge after his 189th international game as a head coach.

Two violent defeats shortly before the tournaments caused panic. In 2004, the 1: 5 in Romania was followed by the qualifying round for the European Championships and the farewell to team manager Rudi Völler. In 2006, Klinsmann and his assistant Löw pulled the lever after a 4-1 victory in Italy. The World Cup summer fairytale surpassed everything.

The historical facts of the biggest defeats of his tenure will definitely be with Löw. A DFB-Elf has never conceded a higher competitive defeat in 112 years. It was not until 1909 in the 0: 9 against England and in the 3: 8 against Hungary in the World Cup group match in 1954 that there were more goals conceded. Two weeks later, Sepp Herberger won the coup against the same opponent. Whether Löw can do that against Spain in seven months seems more than questionable.