Repeated Violations of Mask Requirements: Police Say Corona Demonstration in Berlin Over

Police used water cannons during protests against corona policy near the Reichstag building in Berlin. Many protesters did not follow instructions to wear mouth and nose protection and to keep your distance.

Emergency services began spraying people on Wednesday afternoon after they were told to walk several times. Dpa journalists also reported clashes and the use of tear gas. Protesters shouted and whistled with whistles.

“The June 17 meeting was declared over by the chairman of the meeting at 12:06,” police tweeted. A spokesperson also spoke of a request for dissolution from officials, which affects the Brandenburg Gate area. The background is violations of the law on protection against infections.

Authorities also said: “Since the former participants of the 18 March Platz meeting did not respect the obligation to leave the premises, people were just showered with our water cannons.”

Many protesters did not follow instructions to wear mouth and nose protection and to keep your distance. According to initial police estimates, several thousand people gathered in the capital to protest against the federal government’s corona policy.

The changes to the infection protection law, due to be passed on Wednesday, relate to practical issues such as expanding the rules for compensation for loss of income for parents who do not have custody. children due to Corona measurements. However, there is a lot of discussion, especially, about the parts of the law that govern the procedure for the limitation of corona measures.

The law on protection against infections had already been reformed several times in the wake of the corona pandemic. Among other things, it was introduced that the Bundestag can determine and resolve an epidemic situation of national significance. If such a situation is observed, which the Bundestag did in the spring, the Federal Ministry of Health has special powers to issue statutory ordinances without the Bundesrat having to consent. Normally, government ordinances require a yes from the regional chamber.