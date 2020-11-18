🔎 Glyphosate – Definitions and Explanations

introduction

Glyphosate General CAS No. 1071-83-6 EINECS No. 213-997-4 SMILE InChI Appearance White solid (white is the color of a body heated to about 5000 ° C (see article on the black body). The visual sensation that obtained with a continuous spectrum of light, hence the image we give of it …), odorless. Chemical properties Molecular formula C3H8NO5P

Mass (The term mass denotes two quantities bound to a body: one quantifies the inertia of the body (the inert mass) and the other the contribution of the body …) Molar 169.0731 ± 0.0047 gmol-1 pKa 0 , 8 Physical properties T ° fusion (In physics and metallurgy, fusion is the transition of a body from the solid to the liquid state. For a pure body we say for a constituted substance …) (decomposition): 230 ° CT ° Boiling (boiling is the formation of bubbles during a violent change of a body from liquid to vapor state …) decomposition at 230 ° C (503.15 K) (In biology, decomposition is the process by which the organized body is animal or of vegetable origin as soon as they …) Solubility in water (water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on earth, which is essential for all known living organisms.) at 25 ° C: 12 g l-1 Insoluble in most organic solvents Density (Tue chte ique is a physical quantity that characterizes the mass of a material per unit volume.) 1.7 gcm-3 saturation vapor pressure (The saturated vapor pressure or vapor pressure is the pressure at which the gas phase of this substance is in equilibrium with its liquid or solid Phase. It depends on the temperature. Some …) at 20 ° C: negligible precautionary measures Directive 67/548 / EEC

Xi

N R-phrases: 41, 51/53, S-phrases: (2), 26, 39, 61, Transport (transport is the process of carrying something or someone from one place to another, often with vehicles and means of communication ( Street, canal ..). Through assimilation, actions of …) SGH

Hazard H318, H411, Ecotoxicology DL 1 568 mg kg-1 mouse (The term mouse is an ambiguous slang term which, for French-speaking people, can mainly refer to the common type Mus musculus, also known as …) oral

130 mg kg-1 ip mouse

7 940 mg kg-1 rabbit (The word rabbit (/ lapε̃ /) is a very general term that denotes more than twenty species of mammals …) Skin (The skin is an organ that consists of several layers It plays among other things the Role of the protective covering of the body.) Glyphosate isopropylamine salt (Glyphosate (N- (phosphonomethyl) glycine, C3H8NO5P) is a total weed control, i.e. a non-selective herbicide, previously patented exclusively by …) General synonyms N (-phosphonomethyl) glycine isopropylamine salt CAS -No. 38641-94-0 SMILE InChI Appearance Solid Chemical Properties Raw Formula C6H17N2O5P

Molar mass 228.1833 ± 0.0079 g mol-1 Physical properties Solubility in water very soluble Density 1.218 g ml-1 at 25 ° C Precautions Directive 67/548 / EEC

Xi R-Phrases: 36, S-Phrases: 26, Ecotoxicology DL 10 537 mg · kg-1 Rat (In French, the word “rat” refers to certain rodent mammals, mostly of the genus Rattus or at least the Muridae family. But some “rats” …) orally

7,500 mg · kg-1 rat skin Glyphosate trimesium General synonyms Ion trimethylsulfonium (An ion is an electrically charged chemical species. The term comes from English, from the Greek adjective ἰόν (ion), which translates as “to go, to go”.) N – (Phosphonomethyl) glycine CAS No. 81591-81-3 SMILE InChI Chemical Properties Molecular Formula C6H16NO5PS

245.235087 g ∙ mol-1 C 12 H 32 NO 5 PS 3

397.558731 g · mol-1 Physical properties Boiling temperature 110 ° C at 760 mmHg Solubility 1050 g · l-1 in water at 20 ° C;

or 4 300 gl-1 water at 25 ° C Density 1.27 Precautions Directive 67/548 / EEC

Xn

NR-phrases: 22, 51/53, S-phrases: (2), 36/37, 46, 61, SI and CNTP units, unless otherwise stated (an indication (from Latin: indication) is an advice or a recommendation). written or oral.) the opposite.

Glyphosate (N- (phosphonomethyl) glycine, C3H8NO5P) is a total weed control, that is, a herbicide (A herbicide product is defined as an active ingredient or preparation with the property of killing plants.) Non-selective Monsanto is a company headquartered in St. Louis, USA specializing in plant biotechnology in the 21st century. It was launched in 1901 by …) from 1974 under the Roundup brand. When the patent became public domain in 2000, other companies now make glyphosate.

Glyphosate on its own is not very effective as it does not adhere to the leaves and has difficulty penetrating them. A surfactant (a surfactant or surfactant is a compound that changes the surface tension between two surfaces. Surfactant compounds are molecules …) (or a surfactant) is therefore added that is suspected to be a cause of toxicity (The Toxicity (from the Greek τοξικότητα toxikótêta) is the measure of the capacity of …) weed killers that contain glyphosate.

Some plant species have started to develop resistance to glyphosate, for example the nasty hogweed (Palmer amaranth from the amaranth family) that grows (Pousse is the name of an illegal car race in Réunion) (We distinguish 🙂 as it powers (Das The word force can denote a mechanical force over things and also metaphorically a force of will or even a moral virtue …) the peasants of the South (The South is a cardinal point compared to the North.) Of the United States to give up their fields. The occurrence of this species (In the life sciences, the species (from the Latin species “type” or “appearance”) is the basic taxon of the systematics. The species is a vague concept of which there is one …) of plants (plants (Plantae Haeckel, 1866) are multicellular beings at the base of the food chain, forming one of the subdivisions (or the kingdom) of …) that are seen as a real threat to agriculture by the university (A university is a university whose goal the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and transmission …) of Georgia is.