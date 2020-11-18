Coronavirus: to speed up vaccine distribution, Pfizer launches delivery program in the USA

Several companies are making vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus, and one of them is Pfizer – also known to make Viagra.

In order to bypass the obstacles that will face in the distribution of your vaccination (when it is released by the regulatory agencies), the firm launched on Tuesday 17) a delivery program in the USA.

The delivery program will start testing in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Tennesee, points chosen based on criteria such as differences in overall size, vaccination infrastructure, diversity of the population and more.

Pfizer says these regions, despite being the first to receive childbirth, will have no advantage in vaccine availability, receiving doses at the same time as other states.

The novelty may end up serving as a basis for creating something similar also in other countries, hopefully also here in Brazil. The priority would be warmer regions, as the vaccine should be stored at -70 ° C.

With Brazil being a tropical region, expectations are high for possible distribution in our market – last week Carlos Murillo (president of Pfizer Brasil) revealed that the company plans to use special packaging with dry ice to store vaccines for up to 15 days.

Also according to the information, the vaccination, once thawed, can be stored in common refrigerators for up to five days, still valid for applications.

It should be remembered that the Pfizer solution, which was developed in partnership with BioNTech, showed 90% efficiency in the third phase of testing. At the end of November, companies must apply for emergency use authorization in the United States, with no time limit for a launch.