📰 Genomic introgression between species

© Benjamin Barré How can sexually incompatible organisms exchange genetic material? This mystery has piqued the interest of the scientific community for many years. Thanks to the discovery of a strain of yeast (A yeast is a unicellular fungus that can cause the fermentation of animal or plant organic matter. Yeasts are used for …) Architecture (Architecture can be defined as the art of building buildings.) Genetics ( Genetics (from the Greek genno γεννώ = to give birth) is the science of studying heredity and genes.) Scientists have highlighted ancestors published in the journal Nature, a new mechanism that enables the exchange of genetic material without recourse to reproduction (La Reproduction. Elements for a theory of the educational system) is a sociological work that Pierre Bourdieu and Jean-Claude Passeron co-authored in 1970 by Éditions von Midnight.) Sexual.

When groups of individuals are separated from each other, they gradually accumulate in their genome (The genome is the set of genetic material of an individual or species that is encoded in their DNA (with the exception of certain viruses) whose genome is …) Mutations are carried that are specific for each group due to errors during DNA replication. If these individuals from different groups meet later, they can still reproduce sexually and give birth to a hybrid (In genetics, the hybrid is the cross of two individuals of two cultivars, subspecies (intraspecific cross), species (interspecific cross) or genera (cross …), each accounting for half of the parent DNA These hybrids sometimes reproduce with individuals from one of the two original groups, creating offspring whose genome is only enriched with one of the parent DNAs, after several generations of backcrosses In cases, only rare fragments of DNA from the other original parent remain; these fragments are called introgressions. For example, 2% of the human genome of non-African origin contains Neanderthal DNA that results from this introgression process. DNA introgression can be both positive and negative Have an impact and change in the course of de r develop time (time is a concept developed by humans to understand changes in the world). It has also recently been observed that certain genes directly inherited from Neanderthals significantly increase susceptibility to COVID-19 and endanger health (health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and does not just consist of the absence of human disease or disease Ailments.

Mysteriously, introgressions are often observed in genetically distant species that are unable to reproduce sexually with one another. This phenomenon has long remained a mystery. Baker’s yeast (The baker specializes in the production of bread, its derivatives and pastries.) Saccharomyces cerevisiae is reproductively isolated from its hopeful sister Saccharomyces paradoxus. Despite the fact that these two yeast species mate and S. cerevisiae / S. Paradoxically, their large genetic divergence (~ 12%) makes their offspring largely non-viable, thereby limiting the exchange of genetic material. However, DNA fragments from S. paradoxus have been found in the genome of S. cerevisiae, in a process likely to resemble the Neanderthal introgression seen in humans. How is that possible when hybrids are sterile?

Figure: Reconstruction of the missing steps of the most likely path of the hybridization-introgression process.

Researchers have isolated an ancestral hybrid yeast strain with a genomic structure (genomics is a discipline of modern biology. It studies the function of an organism, organ, cancer, etc. in …) (apart from the natural accumulation of mutations) has since Hundreds of thousands of generations no longer developed and represents a real fossil (a fossil (derived from the noun of the Latin verb fodere: fossil, literally “that is excavated”)) is the rest (shell, bones, tooth, seeds, …) live. Strangely enough, the homologous chromosomes of this “fossil” yeast are completely identical (“homozygous”) in several places where the DNA of S. paradoxus is completely present. (The completely or completely automatic or by Anglicism-completion or automatic completion is a computer functionality …) replaced that of S. cerevisiae.

In addition, scientists have shown that this fossil yeast is the direct ancestor of another modern S. cerevisiae strain called Alpechin, which is found in oil production wastewater (oil is a generic term for fats that are and are not in a liquid state at room temperature mix with water, but lighter than …) are olive and have introgressions of S. paradoxus. After this observation, they compared the places where the S. paradoxus DNA completely replaced that of S. cerevisiae in fossil yeast with the introgression areas in Alpechin and found that they matched. In fact, S. paradoxus introgressions in Alpechin yeast result directly from the fragments retained in the ancestral strain. More in-depth experiments have shed light on the facts: S. paradoxus’ blocks of DNA preserved in homologous chromosomes from fossil yeast enable it to recombine its genome more efficiently during the formation of gametes for sexual reproduction. The progeny of the fossil yeast would then have been back-crossed with S. cerevisiae, one at a time, creating offspring comprising long introgression fragments of S. paradoxus DNA. Ultimately, this scenario leads to the formation of genomes very similar to those of Alpechin yeasts.

This discovery therefore made it possible to explain how reproductively isolated species can exchange genetic material: the formation of identical DNA blocks on the two homologous chromosomes enables hybrid genomes to be recombined. How are these blocks formed? This has yet to be clarified.

A living ancestor of yeast reveals the origin of genomic introgression.

D’Angiolo M., De Chiara M., Yue JX, Irizar A., ​​Stenberg S., Persson K., Llored A., Barré B., Schacherer J., Marangoni R., Gilson E., Warringer J. ., Liti G.

Nature. 2020 November 11th doi: 10.1038 / s41586-020-2889-1.

