Boris Johnson wants to boost the energy transition

London (dpa) – With a huge investment program, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to make his country more environmentally friendly and more sustainable in the years to come.

About twelve billion pounds (around 13.4 billion euros) are expected to be spent on green projects and innovations by 2030, as Johnson announced on Wednesday. “Even though this year has gone differently from expectations, I have not lost sight of our ambitious plans.”

The ten-point plan, with which Johnson wants to make Britain climate neutral by 2050, includes investments in electromobility, offshore wind farms and the promotion of innovative technologies such as CO2 storage or use hydrogen as an energy source. In this way, up to 250,000 “green” jobs are to be created in various industries – especially away from the capital, London. The government wants to achieve two goals at the same time: besides climate protection, the different living conditions in the different regions of the country should be more closely aligned. In the north of the UK, they are significantly worse than in the south.

“Our green industrial revolution is being fueled by wind turbines in Scotland and the North East, electric cars made in the Midlands and technology developed in Wales so we can envision a brighter and greener future,” said Johnson.

From 2030, the sale of new diesel and gasoline vehicles will be banned and hybrid models can be sold for five more years. Johnson also wants to use it to boost the UK electric car industry. £ 1.3 billion is for charging infrastructure and almost £ 600 million for green vehicle incentives.

In addition, the Conservative boss wants offshore wind farms off Britain’s coast to be expanded to such an extent that they can supply energy to every home in the country by 2030. Britain must become ‘Arabia Arabia of the wind, ”he stressed. He also wants to invest around half a billion each in the use of hydrogen as an energy carrier and in nuclear reactors. While technologies like CO2 storage are supposed to make Britain a pioneer in innovation, a considerable part of the money will also be spent in the pure struggle for survival: £ 5 billion is spent on protective measures to protect the island nation from flooding.

Labor politician Ed Miliband, who is responsible for energy policy, does not think the investments are big enough: “Given the extent of unemployment and the climate crisis we are facing, this is not enough” , said Miliband. The program looks pale next to the significantly higher billions that France and Germany would invest.

Environmental protection organization Greenpeace criticized the planned promotion of atomic energy and hydrogen, but broadly praised the package: “Even though important question marks and loopholes remain, it is a big step forward in tackling the climate crisis, ”said Greenpeace spokesperson Rebecca Newsom.