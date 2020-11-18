Fortnite receives in-game video calling feature for PC, PS4 and PS5

The Fortnite game – developed by Epic Games – has just acquired a new feature that promises to turn Battle Royale gameplay into an even more social experience.

The game, which recently received a Black Widow costume – a Marvel character – has begun testing features that allow players to chat live and video during matches. The feature has started to be implemented with the ability to make video calls in Fortnite starting today, November 18th. However, it should be noted that the game’s video calls will initially only be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Video chats in the third-person shooter will be conducted using the Houseparty app, available for smartphones, purchased by Epic last year, and will display the player image in the right corner of the screen. ‘game screen.

To start making video calls in Fortnite, users must first link their Houseparty game and app accounts and then activate Fortnite mode in the app. After that, just start the video call on your cell phone, which will act as a camera for your PC or Sony consoles.

We remind you that Houseparty has already been used by Epic within Fortnite to promote in-game voice conversations since September of this year and the app can be downloaded on Android and iOS phones.

When starting a video call to Fortnite, the Houseparty app “cuts out” the image of the person and replaces the background with a colorful wallpaper. This makes it possible to increase the safety of the players and to focus more on the player than on the scenario.

So far, however, Epic has not said when it will start making the new feature available for more platforms, such as the Xbox One or the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, for example.