1,707 corona deaths in US: highest daily value since May

More and more people are falling victim to the corona pandemic. In the United States, a sad high has now been reached since the start of summer.

Baltimore (dpa) – In the United States, the number of deaths with proven corona infection reached the highest value since mid-May on Tuesday. Authorities reported 1,707 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Wednesday morning (CET).

The number of new infections in one day was 161,934 cases. The highest value to date was on Friday when more than 177,000 new infections were reported.

In total, more than 11.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States, which has a population of around 330 million. More than 248,000 people have died to date – more than in any other country in the world. Most of the deaths have been reported in the states of New York, Texas and California.

The Johns Hopkins website is regularly updated with incoming data and therefore displays a higher level than official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). In some cases, the numbers – including those for new infections within 24 hours – were subsequently corrected. The same goes for last Friday’s number, which was originally estimated to be over 184,500.