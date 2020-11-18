Blood Bank Information System Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2025

Blood Bank Information System Market is valued at USD 810.98 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1363.07 Million By 2025 with the CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Blood data storage and effective communication is likely to grow the blood bank information system market.

Scope of Blood Bank Information System Market Report:

Blood bank is a center or department in a hospital or independently which collects the blood and blood components by donation and preserve it for transfusion or later use. There are various online systems available which communicate between hospital and blood bank to suffice the blood requirements. There are various manual systems also available which are laborious, and time consuming as compared to the blood bank information system because it is compact and serves a lot of function at once and least time consuming. This system also provides the information on sales, stock and also maintains the data about blood donor for future.

Blood Bank Information System Market report is segmented on product, application and by regional & country level. Based upon product, blood bank information system market is segmented into Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module, Blood Donor Management Module and Other. Based upon application, blood bank information system market is classified into blood station and hospital.

The regions covered in this Blood Bank Information System market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Blood Bank Information System market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Blood data storage and effective communication are the key factor help in the growth of Blood Bank Information System Market. There has been significant growth in the blood bank over the period of time due to the increased public awareness about blood donation on a large scale. Moreover, various hospitals, offices, colleges conduct blood donation camp in fixed intervals which has also contributed the blood bank information system market. There software serves various purposes and multitask and store a large amount of data regarding availability, sale, and others. This software also helps in the communication between hospital and blood donation center for blood requirements in various life saver situations. Blood bank information system also helps in the maintenance of donor data for future. Furthermore, technological advancements and various upgrades are also expected to create opportunities and promote the growth of blood bank information system. However, cyber attacks and data safety concerns are expected to hamper the growth of blood bank information system market in the near future.

This report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region.

Blood Bank Information System Market Segmentation –

By Product

• Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module

• Blood Donor Management Module

• Other

By Application

• Blood Station

• Hospital

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

North America is expected to dominate the Blood Bank Information System Market. North America is expected to account for the major market share of around 35% in the blood bank information system market. The presence of developed countries such as U.S., Canada and others coupled with increased awareness, technological advancement and presence of various market players in the region contribute the growth of blood bank information system market. Europe is closely expected to follow North America in terms of market share and accounts for approximately 28% of the market share. Asia Pacific is expected to develop rapidly owing to the presence of developing economies such as India, China and others. Moreover, developing healthcare facilities, increased public awareness about blood donation coupled with increase in the blood banks over the period of time. Furthermore, increased adoption of advanced technology for the effective working of blood bank from communication to stock, donor details and many more are expected to anticipate the growth of blood bank information system market. Latin America, Africa and Middle East are expected to develop at a considerable rate.

Blood Bank Information System Market Key Players:

• Roper Industries

• Haemonetics

• Cerner Corporation

• McKesson

• Mak-System

• Integrated Medical Systems

• Mediware

• Compugroup

• SCC Soft Computer

• Zhongde Gaoye

• Blood Bank Computer Systems

• Jinfeng Yitong

• Fengde

• IT Synergistics

• Psyche Systems

• Other

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Blood Bank Information System Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Blood Bank Information System Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Blood Bank Information System Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

3. Chapter – Global Blood Bank Information System Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Global Blood Bank Information System Market Analysis: By Mat Type

5. Chapter – Global Blood Bank Information System Market Analysis: By Applications Type

6. Chapter – Global Blood Bank Information System Market Analysis: By End-Use Industry

7. Chapter – Global Blood Bank Information System Market Analysis: By Manufacturer

8. Chapter –Blood Bank Information System Market: Regional Analysis

9. Chapter – Company Profiles

9.1. Roper Industries

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Blood Bank Information System Market Revenue (USD Million) and Market Share (%), 2014 – 2018

9.1.5. Blood Bank Information System Sales Market Share (%), 2014 – 2018

9.1.6. Business strategy

9.1.7. Recent developments

9.2. Roper Industries

9.3. Haemonetics

9.4. Cerner Corporation

9.5. McKesson

9.6. Mak-System

9.7. Integrated Medical Systems

9.8. Mediware

9.9. Compugroup

9.10. SCC Soft Computer

9.11. Zhongde Gaoye

Continued…

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Lifesciences-and-Healthcare/Blood-Bank-Information-System-Market-Size/Summary

