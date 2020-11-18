OPPO X 2021: find out which manufacturer was responsible for supplying the roll-up screen

The OPPO X 2021, a smartphone concept recently presented by the Chinese brand, has garnered a lot of attention from specialist media due to its unprecedented proposition in the mobile device market.

We are talking about the extended panel, which made many tech fans curious as to which manufacturer was responsible for supplying such a component.

Luckily for us, BOE Vice President Li Xuezheng confirmed the information in a post on Weibo, where he also posted a short video showing the technology in question.

BOE is a well-known brand that already supplies displays for brands not only for several well-known smartphone manufacturers, but also for laptops and tablets.

It should be pointed out that the device in question is only a concept and will not be commercially available (at least until now).

During the announcement, OPPO commented on the various risks during the manufacture of the device, especially related to the internal structure that accommodates the OLED panel, something which was developed in partnership with BOE, and which was already in development. since a while.