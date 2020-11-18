End of evidence taking in Halle trial

The trial of the right-wing terrorist attack in Halle is entering its final phase: on the 21st day of the trial, the president of the court closed the filing of evidence. The final lectures are expected to last several days.

After a short break, the prosecutor’s representative, Federal Prosecutor Kai Lohse, is expected to begin his closing conference. Then the lawyers for the accused and the 21 representatives of the secondary prosecutor’s office should plead. Due to the large number of people involved in the process, the court expected the latest conferences to drag on over several days.

On October 9, 2019, a terrorist attempted to kill 51 people who were celebrating Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday in the Halle synagogue. He ran aground on the massive door, then shot a passerby, later a young man in a kebab shop and injured other people. German Stephan Balliet, 28, confessed to the crimes and justified them with anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy theories. The trial, which takes place in Magdeburg for lack of space, has been taking place in front of the OLG Naumburg since July.