Unified Communications & Collaboration Market Size | Future Demand, Technology, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global Unified Communications & Collaboration Market is valued at USD 31.82 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 55.24 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Unified communications and collaboration (UCC) is the assembly of technology and software that combines enterprise communication with real-time, asynchronous cooperation capabilities. This UCC processes takes the use of various methods in individual unified communications and collaboration solutions that makes them open through a single interface to improve connectivity and productivity. UCC include constituents like email, voicemail, calendars, scheduling tools, video conferencing, instant messaging, desktop sharing and VoIP. Additionally, some functionality can include presence tracking, which gives ability to state whether a contact is busy or free, and unified messaging, which gives ability to retrieve all messages from a central location.

Get Sample of This Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/357

*The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.*

Global unified communications & collaboration market is segmented by technology, by verticals and by region & country level. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as voice based unified communication, video based unified communication, message based unified communication and others. By verticals, the market is segmented as government & public utilities, retail, BFSI, commercial offices and IT/ITES, hospitality and healthcare, logistics and transportation and education.

The regions covered in this Unified Communications & Collaboration market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of unified communications & collaboration is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for global Unified Communications & Collaboration market are Avaya, Mitel, Microsoft, Cisco, NEC, ALE, Huawei, Unify, RingCentral, BT, West, 8×8, Orange, Verizon, Google, Nextiva, Genesys, Star2Star, Vonage and others.

Dynamics–

The major factor driving the growth of global unified communications & collaboration market is increasing penetration of smartphones and large-scale investments by telecom players to update the communication network infrastructure. For instance; according to GSMA real-time intelligence data, there are around 5.13 Billion peoples with mobile devices worldwide this show that 66.53% of the world’s populations have a mobile device. Additionally, the increasing need for restructuring enterprise communication functions and the rising popularity of the BOYD trend and UCC technology leverages this BYOD eco-system to enable efficient communication with mobile resources which are also boosting the growth of the UCC market. Furthermore, the benefits such as improved work productivity, more responsive and faster service, enhanced employee flexibility, improved collaboration between staff, partners and customers, reduced expenditures in such areas as telecom, travel and IT administration cultivate the demand from various organizations.

North America is Expeceted to Dominate the Global Unified Communications & Collaboration Market

North America is expected to dominate the global unified communications and collaboration market within the forecast period mainly because of the availability of a healthy telecom and cloud infrastructure in the region. Additionally, wide support for BYOD and readiness to adopt the trend by the U.S. enterprises is also positively contributes to the market growth in this region. For instance according to IDG Communications, Inc., the North America cloud infrastructure service cover half of the worldwide through the top organization such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM and Google collectively control more than half of the worldwide cloud infrastructure service market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast periods owing to the growing demand for better business communication infrastructure by organizations operating in emerging economies in this region. In addition, large-scale digitalization initiatives taken by government agencies in China and India are also expected to foster the growth of unified communications and collaboration market in this region.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:–

By Technology:

Voice Based Unified Communication

Video Based Unified Communication

Message Based Unified Communication

Others

By Verticals:

Government & Public Utilities

Retail

BFSI

Commercial Offices and IT/ ITES

Hospitality and Healthcare

Logistics and Transportation

Education

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market: PEST Analysis

2.8 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market: Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market

3.1.1 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market: By Types

5.1 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.4 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.5 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market Revenue Share (%), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Types, 2015-2025

Continued…

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/unified-communications-collaboration-ucc-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com