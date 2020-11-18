“Historic Show”: a young team awakens the Spanish dreams of the European Championship

Seville (dpa) – Bearded frontman Sergio Ramos proudly sent jubilant photos to the world that night the Spanish media were full of praise.

“Historic spectacle against Germany”, headlined the sports newspaper “Marca”, and “El Mundo” said: “Spain humiliates Germany during a night steeped in history”. 6-0 against Germany at the end of the Nations League group stage, never before in the history of international matches, “La Roja” has won against a former high-level world champion.

Coach Luis Enrique spoke of a “perfect” night and one of the “best games for the national team”. Only the empty stands at the Estadio Olímpico de La Cartuja were a minor flaw for the coach on a magical night. “It’s a shame that people couldn’t enjoy a game like this from the stands of a city like Sevilla, where La Roja feels at home,” said the successful former coach of the FC Barcelona.

The corona pandemic, which hit the risk area of ​​Andalusia so hard, prevented a big party for fans who had not been spoiled in recent years. But she couldn’t hide the fact that the Spain team are apparently on the right track with their upheaval. A hungry new team grows. What Joachim Löw has been trying to do with modest success since the 2018 KB 2018 World Cup in Russia, Enrique seems to have succeeded in a matter of months.

Since his return to the Spanish coaching bench – the coach had temporarily suspended his post after the cancer of his nine-year-old daughter who ultimately died – the former midfielder has always relied on the youth. Only a few leading players like Ramos or Sergio Busquets remained from the golden age with the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championship titles.

Otherwise, the young stars would have to judge him. Like 20-year-old Ferran Torres, who has defeated Manuel Neuer three times and is expected to become a superstar at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. Or the very talented Dani Olmo from Leipzig, who played hard and gave his opponent Robin Koch a bitter evening. Enrique had even dared to replace goalkeeper David de Gea with Unai Simon in the international trio. Also because the youngster is very well trained in football.

So it looked a bit like Tiki-Taka Tuesday like the best of times with Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Xabi Alonso. DFB manager Oliver Bierhoff recalled that we were cheating like in the 2008 European Championship final. The only difference was that this time it was 0: 6 and not 0: 1. ” This result will encourage young players. Now they know they have the level, “said Enrique, and Ramos added:” This historic night will help us grow as a team. “

And the level can still be significantly raised, as Spain haven’t even played with the best roster against Germany. Former Bayern star Thiago was missing, as were Busquets or young Barca star Ansu Fati, who is due to take a four-month hiatus after a torn meniscus. In addition, Ramos was injured shortly before the break.

Such bright prospects for ME, where Spain grabbed a workable group. Poland, Sweden and Slovakia are then the opponents at home in Bilbao. A reunion with Germany would only be possible in the quarterfinals. But this is currently a scenario that national coach Joachim Löw and the DFB team must fear.