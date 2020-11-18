New Research on Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market Market Size Growth Analysis By Regional Players | 2020-2026.

The research study presented here with is a powerful tool that players can use to cement a strong position in the global Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global market, which include market dynamics, competition, cost and price, regional expansion, key business strategies, consumption, and marketing channels. Readers are provided with special analysis on consumers, distributors, the value chain, and production growth trends. The report offers in-depth and accurate insights on the regional growth, leading players, and level of competition in the global Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market market. The researchers have also put high emphasis on market taxonomy by preparing a comprehensive segmental analysis.

Market Trends

Advent of novel features such as fast charging and Type-C USB connectivity

Various power bank manufacturers are focusing on introducing support for USB Type-C connectivity, along with existing micro USB connectivity, and fast charging features in their devices. For instance, in January 2017, Foto Electric Supply Co., Inc. introduced SpeedBank power bank series in order to enhance its power bank portfolio. With the aid of these products, a smartphone can be charged up to 80% of the total battery capacity in 30 minutes.

Growing focus on form factor is another major trend

Certain power bank manufacturers lay emphasis on developing and introducing power banks with a sleek form factor, which are light in weight and smaller in size. Li-Polymer (Lithium-Polymer) battery offers such properties that make it lucrative for power bank manufacturers to downsize their products. For instance, in July 2016, Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd. launched ‘PowerNote’, which is a slim and lightweight lithium-polymer-based 16000mAh power bank, in order to enhance its product portfolio.

Top players shaping the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market Market are BYD Company Limited, mophie, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., Cheero USA, Inc., Simplo Technology Co. Ltd., Braven LC, Simplo Technology Co. Ltd., Anker Technology Co. Limited, Sony Corporation, Xiaomi, and Panasonic Corporation.

The Report covers the following Regions:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Discount Before Purchase:

