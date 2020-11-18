International

Redmi Note 9 Pro begins to receive an update with Android 11 and MIUI 12 in India

rej November 18, 2020

Launched in India in March with Android 10 and MIUI 11, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has finally started receiving Android 11 with MIUI 12 in the country. The information was confirmed by several users on Wednesday morning (18).

According to those who have already received the software, the update is numbered V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM and weighs about 3 GB. For now, everything indicates that the system is in stable beta, that is -to say that Xiaomi first tests stability with a few selected users.

So, if no major issues or major bugs are found, the company will finally start distributing the software to all users in the first weeks of December.

Since the overall Redmi Note 9S is essentially the same Indian Pro variant, it’s likely that Android 11 will arrive on the device in December as well. However, so far Xiaomi has not officially commented on the matter.

The device receives all the news from Android 11 and a series of improvements from MIUI 12, but the official changelog has yet to be released.

