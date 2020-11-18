LIfestyle

“Tom & Jerry” returns to theaters in 2021 (and there’s already a trailer for the new movie)

rej November 18, 2020

“Tom & Jerry” is hitting theaters in 2021 (and there’s already a trailer for the new movie)

It will be a hybrid between animation and the real image. The premiere is scheduled for March 4.

The characters made their debut in 1940.

Since their beginnings in 1940, the adventures of “Tom & Jerry” have grown into one of the most iconic cartoons of all time – and have managed to pass through generations of fans. The saga has never completely stopped and next year there will be a new film.

It’s simply called “Tom & Jerry” and is set to debut on March 4th. The trailer was released this Tuesday, November 17, and this narrative focuses on the cat and mouse play at a hotel in New York, United States of America. The story of the meeting of the two protagonists will be told.

The directors who worked on the project are Raja Gosnell (“Scooby-Doo” and “The Smurfs”) and Tim Story (“Fantastic Four”). The cast includes names like Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, and Pallavi Sharda, among others.

rej

Related Articles

October 30, 2020
22

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Overview | 2027 | ova Metrix, Geokon, Campbell Scientific, Cowi, Geocomp, Acellent, Sixense, Pure Technologies, Structural Monitoring Systems

Online Dating Services Market
November 16, 2020
18

Online Dating Services Market Registering The Fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025

November 11, 2020
4

Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2020 Growth Factors and Global Leading Players Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, H. Lundbeck A/S, Forest Laboratories

November 10, 2020
1

Point-Of-care diagnostics Market 2020 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities | -Siemens, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Alere

Close