“Tom & Jerry” returns to theaters in 2021 (and there’s already a trailer for the new movie)

“Tom & Jerry” is hitting theaters in 2021 (and there’s already a trailer for the new movie)

It will be a hybrid between animation and the real image. The premiere is scheduled for March 4.

The characters made their debut in 1940.

Since their beginnings in 1940, the adventures of “Tom & Jerry” have grown into one of the most iconic cartoons of all time – and have managed to pass through generations of fans. The saga has never completely stopped and next year there will be a new film.

It’s simply called “Tom & Jerry” and is set to debut on March 4th. The trailer was released this Tuesday, November 17, and this narrative focuses on the cat and mouse play at a hotel in New York, United States of America. The story of the meeting of the two protagonists will be told.

The directors who worked on the project are Raja Gosnell (“Scooby-Doo” and “The Smurfs”) and Tim Story (“Fantastic Four”). The cast includes names like Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, and Pallavi Sharda, among others.