Nobel Peace Prize laureate escalates

Johannesburg (dpa) – A Nobel Peace Prize laureate is mobilizing – and risks military escalation in a region where the great powers are fighting for influence.

As the world awaited the outcome of the US elections, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent his military to the somewhat unnoticed rebel Tigray province in the Horn of Africa. The reason given by the 2019 Nobel laureate: the attack on a military base crossed a red line there.

Since then, bad news about massacres, fighting, bombing and displacement has spread from Tigray despite the lockdown and cut-off of communication channels. They are difficult to verify independently. The point is that thousands of people have fled to neighboring countries. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, warns: “There is a risk that the situation escalates into a spiral and leads to many deaths and serious destruction as well as movements of people. refugees in Ethiopia and across borders. “

What Ethiopia initially heralded as a short-lived internal affair has developed momentum that threatens to destabilize the entire region. After China, the United States, France and even Taiwan, Russia has secured a military base on the strategically important Gulf of Aden. Surrounded by hot spots like Yemen and Somalia, the Red Sea aims to protect interests on one of the world’s most important trade routes. In addition to the United Nations, humanitarian organizations are also warning of a humanitarian catastrophe and the spread of the conflict to neighboring countries.

Rockets have already been fired from Tigray at the capital of neighboring Eritrea state Asmara over the weekend. Further airstrikes threaten. Abiy Ahmed, who came to power in 2018 and removed officials of the TPLF Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray TPLF from power during his reform so far, has so far been deaf to calls after the fighting has ended. He is now on a “final offensive”.

In the multi-ethnic state of Ethiopia with its 112 million inhabitants, ethnic tensions and conflicts are not new. But Abiy’s offensive comes at a time when foreign policy risks abound. Neighboring countries, Sudan and especially Egypt, are buried above a gigantic dam with which Ethiopia wants to use the water from the Nile to generate electricity. The two neighbors were already showing their muscles with military maneuvers.

The TPLF and many inhabitants of Tigray province do not feel represented by the central government and would like more autonomy. “The people are ready to fight, if necessary with sticks,” said TPLF boss Debretsion Gebremichael. According to him, the Eritrean armed forces are fighting alongside the Ethiopians – which has not yet been officially confirmed. The TPLF – once the dominant party in the party coalition that has ruled Ethiopia with a hard hand for more than 25 years – therefore sees Eritrea as a legitimate target. Before negotiations, the central government of Addis Ababa must first withdraw all troops from the conflict region, asks the boss of the TPFL.