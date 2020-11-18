WhatsApp Beta: the new version for Android has yet another feature

Facebook just sent a new version of WhatsApp Beta to the Google Play Store, bringing self-destructing messages and advanced wallpapers to even more users.

The 2.20.207.2 compilation is now available for users registered in the app test program, and in addition to the two new features above, it also includes a third news: the ability to cut videos before sending them to contacts or status.

The feature appears to be still in development, so it won’t be available immediately to everyone. It should be released gradually in future Messenger updates.

Unfortunately, we still have no predictions of when the news will arrive on iOS, or when it will debut in the stable version of WhatsApp.

It should be remembered that in one of its latest updates, the affectionately referred to as “zap zap” was also supported with support for Unicode 13.1 emojis, in addition to setting the stage for the arrival of the “Ler Mais Tarde” function.

Gradually, the experience of using the application becomes more and more interesting. What did you think of the upcoming resources? Share your opinions with TudoCelular via the comments space below.