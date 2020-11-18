BitFenix, a NOVA MESH SE TG gaming box, offers 4 aRGB fans and double filtration

BitFenix ​​introduces the NOVA MESH SE TG, a mid-tower housing with a double dust filter system. The equipment includes four fans and aRGB.

The design works on the opening with a wide mesh front and tempered glass side panel. The whole thing is based on smooth lines without angles or breaks. We find a round approach through a classy chassis due to its rather large width.

The equipment includes four 120 mm aRGB fans (3-pin 5 V fans) and an internal controller with six aRGB 3-pin 5 V headers. The system can offer 60 different lighting effects via the reset button on the box. A connection to a motherboard is also provided for more extensive and advanced customization. In this regard, the technologies ASUS AURA SYNC, MSI MISTIC LIGHT SYNC, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 and ASRock POLYCHROME RGB are supported.

The controller can power up to 80 LEDs on each of its 6 ARGB sockets and can be coupled with other Bitfenix ARGB LED strips and ARGB fans. It can also power 6-channel 3-pin fans that support a maximum of 6 12V units for a total of 36 fans.

There is a double filtration system on the front. The manufacturer speaks of high-density line filters

BitFenix ​​NOVA MESH SE TG.

This version is also offered with four color options.

The architecture is based on two separate rooms. The main area offers space for a motherboard in Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX or ATX format. The graphics card benefits from 315 mm compared to 160 mm for the height of the cooler. There are 23 mm available on the rear for cable storage.

The second chamber is reserved for the power supply unit (190 mm) and the installation of a 3.5-inch hard drive. In this regard, the box accepts two 3.5-inch units and 2 + 1 2.5-inch units. The case accommodates three 120 mm or two 140 mm fans at the front, two 120 mm fans at the top and one 120 mm fan at the rear. Waqtercooling AIO is also possible with slots for 360, 280, 240 or 120 mm.

The connection is on the classic side with two USB 3.0 ports and audio I / O.