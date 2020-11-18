Huawei responds to rumor, denies ending partnership with Leica

Although it is still going through a delicate moment in the smartphone market, Huawei recently launched the Mate 40 family with Leica certified cameras. This partnership between the Chinese and German company was born in 2016 with the Huawei P9.

However, a well-known and trusted leaker published a rumor that this union is expiring and Leica is unwilling to renew the contract. The information was revealed earlier this week on Chinese social network Weibo.

The reason for the end of the partnership is simple: Leica enters into a commercial agreement with another Chinese brand. However, for Huawei, this is just an unfounded rumor. See the post from Digital Chat Station below:

According to a spokesperson for Huawei, the information is “fake news” as the company is expected to continue to launch smartphones in partnership with Leica lenses. He also points out that nothing has changed in the relationship between the companies.

A representative from Leica, on the other hand, was a bit more “generic”, as he replied that “he has no information on a possible termination of the partnership with Huawei.”

The partnership with Leica coincides with the rise of Huawei in the global smartphone market. Indeed, the company started to perform well in photography tests right after the German company contributed to the development of cameras, image processing and even the design of programming interfaces.