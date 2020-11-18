28 years later, Conan O’Brien will stop presenting talk shows

“Conan” will end next year, and the presenter already has a new project in hand, which will debut on HBO.

Conan O’Brien is 57 years old.

28 years later, Conan O’Brien will stop giving talk shows – at least for now. The famous 57-year-old American presenter has announced that his “Conan” program will end in June 2021 with the tenth season.

O’Brien had previously presented “Late Night”, a venue he inherited from David Letterman in the early 90s. In 2009, the position ended up going to Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien went to present “The Tonight Show”.

However, the presenter already has a new project in hand. This will be a more cohesive format for your “Conan Without Borders” specials – it will essentially be a travel program, with fun moments in between, which will debut on the HBO Max streaming platform. There is no date yet.