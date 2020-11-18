Coronavirus Business Impact – India Compressor Market In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations | P&S Intelligence

The Indian compressor market generated revenue of $1943.4 million in 2019, from where it is predicted to advance at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030) to ultimately value $2891.9 million by 2030. A compressor is any device which is used to increase the pressure of air or a gas by decreasing its volume for use in a large number of applications. The key drivers of the growth of India compressor market are the expanding automotive and manufacturing sectors in the nation.

Of these, the positive displacement bifurcation led the market during the historical period (2014–2019) in terms of the volume and value, and the same scenario is predicted for the forecast period. The dynamic bifurcation is expected to grow faster in both aspects owing to the expansion of the steel, oil & gas, and cement industries, which use such compressors in large numbers.

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), automotive, industrial manufacturing, chemical & cement, power, oil & gas, textile, food & beverages, and construction are the major application of such devices. Among these, the automotive application dominated the Indian compressor market throughout the historical period in terms of revenue generation and will continue doing so in the forecast period.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the India compressor market