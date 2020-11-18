Smart Meter Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2030

Globally, the smart meters market would demonstrate the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the upcoming years, primarily because of the increasing enactment of favorable government regulations regarding the usage of smart meters in various regional countries. For example, in China, as part of the five-year countrywide plan to upgrade and modernize the grid infrastructure, the utilities organizations are installing numerous smart meters.

The global smart meters market is predicted to generate a revenue of $20.0 billion by 2030, increasing from $13.1 billion in 2019, progressing at a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), according to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence. The market is growing due to the rising focus on smart grids, rising awareness among people regarding energy conservation, and surging focus of governments on replacing conventional meters with smart meters.

Between the two, the software division is expected to advance at a faster pace during the forecast period, owing to the high requirement for software that can identify anomalies in the utility consumption patterns and ensure accurate billing. Meter data management and head-end software are the two key smart meter software. The former is a storage platform for smart meters and the latter is utilized for data collection. Software also aids in managing the operations of smart meters in a better way.