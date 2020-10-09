Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast||CellSight Technologies., RefleXion., Clarity Pharmaceuticals, PETsys Electronics SA

Positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing acceptance of PET scanning and increasing patient awareness concerning the benefits of positron emission tomography scanning.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market are Positron Corporation, CellSight Technologies., RefleXion., Clarity Pharmaceuticals, PETsys Electronics SA, Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited., Qubiotech Health Intelligence S.L., Advanced Accelerator Applications, Eli Lilly and Company, Agfa-Gevaert Group., CMR Naviscan., Neusoft Corporation, Siemens, Segamicorp, ONCOVISION., MedX Holdings, Inc, Modus Medical Devices Inc., Radiology Oncology Systems, Kindsway Biotech, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY and others.

All the statistical and numerical data that has been forecasted in the world class Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. It also encompasses analysis, estimation, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The research and analysis performed in this report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Siemens Healthineers has announced that the fresh Biograph Vision Positron Emission Tomography / Computed Tomography (PET / CT) device has been deployed at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital (HUP) in Philadelphia, the first healthcare organisation to introduce technology in the United States. This tool helps to increase PET / CT modeling to a fresh stage of precision and efficiency.

In December 2017, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center engaged in fresh PET / CT technologies to benefit clients by offering half-time and half-radiation with a high-quality picture. The Discovery IQ PET is the recent technology and we look forward to its benefit for our clients. This technique is so essential for us to identify disease and determine the easiest way to treat it.

Market Drivers

Increasing acceptance of PET scanning is contributing to the growth of the market Growing number of cancer patient is boosting the growth of the market



Technical innovations in PET is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing patient awareness concerning the benefits of positron emission tomography scanning is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Strict regulatory rules is hampering the growth of the market

Price related with PET scan is hindering the growth of the market

Shorter half-life of radioisotopes is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market

By Product Type

Full Ring PET Scanners

Partial Ring PET Scanners

By Applications

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Orthopedics

Urology

Gastroenterology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

