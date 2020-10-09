Global Pertussis Treatment Market Emerging Trends, Modality and Key Players-Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd

Global pertussis treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of advanced therapeutics for pertussis treatment is expected to drive the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pertussis treatment market are Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biological E, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Eisai Co., Ltd. among others.

Segmentation: Global Pertussis Treatment Market

By Product Type,

(Whole-Cell Vaccines, Acellular Vaccines, Others),

Diagnosis

(Chest X-Ray, Blood Tests, Others),

Treatment

(Medication, Vaccination, Others),

Medication

(Antibiotics, Cough Suppressants, Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable and Others),

End Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing birth rate and children suffering from apnea worldwide acts as a major factor fueling the market Growth in the adoption of pertussis vaccination is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising governmental initiatives along with the reimbursement scenario and awareness programs for pertussis will drive the market growth

High prevalence of pertussis is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints

Unavailability of effective treatment other than vaccination for pertussis may hinder the market growth

Use of inappropriate OTC medication hampers the market growth

Stringent regulatory requirements for approval of novel therapies is another factor restricting the growth of this market

