Oppo confirms mini charger launch date with SuperVOOC 50W technology

Known for being one of the first manufacturers in the market to announce a 125W fast charger, Oppo also brought in other news at an event held in July. Among them we have an extremely portable charger with a power of 50W.

Now, after a long wait, the Chinese company has finally confirmed that the SuperVOOC 50W mini is expected to hit the Chinese market from December 12. The manufacturer hasn’t even released an official price for the device.

This is because the company wants to create expectations with the public who eagerly await a charger that fits in any pocket, for example. Below is a teaser made available in China:

In addition to providing SuperVOOC technology to compatible smartphones, the new mini charger also offers other charging protocols. Thus, it is possible to provide a power of 27W or even serve as a power source up to 50W for different devices.

It should be remembered that the company also presented a mini variant with fast charging of up to 110W. However, this device has not yet received an official release date.

the 110W mini charger follows the same concept, but is slightly larger. The device is also compatible with all common standards: SuperVOOC up to 65W, VOOC up to 30W and constant PD output at 65W.