Schalke Baum coach: relegation “looks more like a marathon”

Gelsenkirchen (AP) – Manuel Baum hopes to stay with his new club FC Schalke 04 for a long time.

“There are many ways to put my name in titles. I would have nothing against one: “The tree is taking root on Schalke,” said the “Sport Bild” football teacher. Despite Revierclub’s continued negative streak with 23 Bundesliga games without a win, Baum believes the class will remain in the class: “I can say with full conviction that we will get there. It is clear that the season will not be a sprint. It will be more of a marathon. “

Directed by the 41-year-old who is at the current-17 table. After taking over from David Wagner at the end of September, Revierclub has won three points in five league matches. “Of course I understand that the fans are hurting and worrying. You can only judge and rate for yourself what we deliver to the games. Not what happens during the week – and we are on the right track, ”commented Baum. “Schalke is a big tanker. We must work together to get the ship back on track. “