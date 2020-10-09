Global Peptide Antibiotics Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast||Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novo Holdings A/S, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Peptide antibiotics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the infectious diseases worldwide and recently approval of the drug are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the peptide antibiotics market are Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novo Holdings A/S, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd, Allergan, Theravance Biopharma., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc and others.

Vulnerable patient population of chronic infectious diseases drives the growth of peptide antibiotics market. Ongoing research is being evaluated for novel peptide antibiotics for treating the infectious diseases by many pharmaceuticals companies can be a positive indicator for the peptide antibiotics market growth.

Nevertheless, stringent regulation imposes by regulatory authority and high cost of peptide antibiotics can be a factors for restrain the market growth.