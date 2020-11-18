Xiaomi Lana smart kettle with smartphone control that costs less than R $ 114

In addition to smart masks and sensors, Xiaomi is also launching a series of home products for a complete smart home ecosystem. Recently, we have seen that the company still has to focus on the segment and sell its devices in new markets.

This week, the company took advantage of Black Friday eve in the west to announce a new smart electric kettle. Known as “Mijia Multifunctional Smart Electric Kettle”, it promises to provide different settings to ensure the ideal tea temperature.

Thus, the consumer can take advantage of up to 10 pre-programmed configurations to make the most diverse types of teas. The power setting varies between 100W and 1000W, and there is a mode where the kettle heats only the liquid. See below that the design is simple and minimalist:

If necessary, the consumer can program the kettle using only their smartphone. So, just leave the contents of the tea in the container and schedule it to wake up in the morning so that the drink is ready as soon as you wake up, for example.

It may sound strange, but the Xiaomi kettle also has a Soup mode in its app. With it, it is possible to keep food always warm for consumption.

Sold only on the Xiaomi crowdfunding platform, the new Mijia multifunctional smart electric kettle can only be found in China. Its launch price is 139 yuan (~ R $ 113), which is expected to rise to 169 yuan (~ R $ 137) when the kettle arrives in the country.

