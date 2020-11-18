International

Xperia 1 II updated with November security package for Android

rej November 18, 2020

Sony has just released a new update for the Xperia 1 II (“> practice now available on TudoCeulular) – also known as the Xperia 1 Mark 2.

The update weighs 108.6MB via firmware 58.0.A.3.224 which unfortunately does not have an official chancellor with detailed changes.

In other words, at first, the only new features are due to the inclusion of the latest version of Google’s protection against viruses and malware, in addition to possibly correcting certain vulnerabilities.

In addition, the Japanese manufacturer also took the opportunity to distribute an update for the Xperia L3, thus bringing the Android security package for October (for comparison, version 54.0.6.50 still had the July patch. ).

Firmware 54.0.A.6.61 can now be downloaded by all device owners via OTA, and as it provides the latest protection, this is a highly recommended update.

We remind you that before installing an update on your smartphone it is advisable to make a security backup of important data, to avoid possible losses.

Also, make sure that the device has at least 50% charge or that it is plugged in, to avoid unexpected disconnections during installation.

The Sony Xperia 1 II is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.

rej

Related Articles

November 3, 2020
6

Oil and Gas Composites Market Set to Register Healthy CAGR During 2020 – 2027

November 3, 2020
22

Asthma And Copd Drugs Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2026 – Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Vectura Group, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holding AG, AstraZeneca plc, and more

November 10, 2020
5

Sports Medicine Devices Market to Reach $12.73 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.3% CAGR

November 8, 2020
22

Over 800 arrests during anti-Lukashenko protests in Minsk |

Close