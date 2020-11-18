Xperia 1 II updated with November security package for Android

Sony has just released a new update for the Xperia 1 II (“> practice now available on TudoCeulular) – also known as the Xperia 1 Mark 2.

The update weighs 108.6MB via firmware 58.0.A.3.224 which unfortunately does not have an official chancellor with detailed changes.

In other words, at first, the only new features are due to the inclusion of the latest version of Google’s protection against viruses and malware, in addition to possibly correcting certain vulnerabilities.

In addition, the Japanese manufacturer also took the opportunity to distribute an update for the Xperia L3, thus bringing the Android security package for October (for comparison, version 54.0.6.50 still had the July patch. ).

Firmware 54.0.A.6.61 can now be downloaded by all device owners via OTA, and as it provides the latest protection, this is a highly recommended update.

We remind you that before installing an update on your smartphone it is advisable to make a security backup of important data, to avoid possible losses.

Also, make sure that the device has at least 50% charge or that it is plugged in, to avoid unexpected disconnections during installation.

The Sony Xperia 1 II is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.