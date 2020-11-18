Covid-19 Impacts on Certificate Authority Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2030

The global certificate authority market generated a revenue of $81.7 million in 2019 and is predicted to attain a value of $285.7 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% between 2020 and 2030. The key factors fueling the advancement of the market are the rising public awareness about protected and secure web access, increasing penetration of the internet, surging number of transactions that require authentication and a secure connection, and the growing requirement for creating trust among online customers.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) certificate authority market would exhibit the highest growth rate in the forthcoming years, according to the market research company, P&S Intelligence. This would be a result of the surging penetration of the IoT and the mushrooming online customer base. With the development of smart city infrastructure in several cities and the adoption of advanced technologies such as deep learning and next-generation industrial automation in business operations, the usage of IoT is growing rapidly in the region.

Besides enhancing the security of the website, digital certificates such as SSL certificates ensure that the website gets a good search engine ranking, which makes it easily discoverable through organic search. The market is also categorized, on the basis of component, into service and certificate type. Of these, the certificate type category recorded higher growth in the market in the years gone by, as per the findings of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the certificate authority market